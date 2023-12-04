The social dinner heralds the December 17th appointment with Santa Claus on motorbikes!

December 4, 2023

The Moto Club Massa has organized a dinner for December 5th reserved for its members and supporters of the world of two wheels.

It will be an opportunity to share motorcycling moments while waiting for the next holidays and to talk about the upcoming event which for some years has become a Christmas icon of the city: we are talking about the Santa Claus on a motorbike, scheduled for December 17, 2023.

During the dinner a fundraiser will be promoted to be allocated to Emergenza Sorrisi, an association that has been working for over 25 years to restore smiles to thousands of children around the worldparticularly in Africa.

The dinner will be held at the ARIES restaurant in Marina di Massa.

Those who wish to participate are welcome. Reservations are welcome by 4 December 2023.

info 34505946223 info@motoclubmassa .it