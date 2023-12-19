In surprising and somewhat funny news, one of the main designers of the Civilization saga has been dazzled to learn the story of a player, who shared on social networks that his mother has played more than 16 thousand hours of Civilization 3. A message that draws attention not only because of the large amount of playing time, but because according to this developer, He has dedicated almost three times as much time to the game as it took to create that installment of Sid Meier's saga.

To put them in context, this gamer mom's time spent gaming is equivalent to almost two full years (1.87 to be precise). The player who shared the story said that his mother was already retired and that she usually spends her afternoons enjoying Civilization 3, generally choosing Japan.

Even from the official Twitter account of the Civilization saga, they congratulated the anecdote in a humorous way: “Hello to Jenbo's mother and only to Jenbo's mother”, pointing to the player's nickname on X/Twitter.

The amount of time played by “Jenbo's Mother” is also equivalent to someone who has played 2.6 hours a day since its release. It is worth mentioning that, although the title was originally released in 2001, the time record corresponds to the Steam version released on October 25, 2006.

A dev takes the opportunity to tell details of the development of Civilization 3

This anecdote has given the opportunity to the developer who reposted the image, Soren Johnson, to delve deeper into the game's development process. In his own words, the project was subjected to a constant 'crunch', with 80-hour work weeks. “I had a lot of vacations during my first summer at Firaxis (…). However, I don't remember any days off in the summer of 2001. It was really difficult to finish it. I only found out about the terrorist attacks of September 11 when I arrived to the office at one in the afternoon after a very, very long night of work and I wondered where the hell everyone was. I thought maybe the day before had been Saturday.”

Working conditions in the video game industry that are not ideal but are now less common than in the past and do not reflect the current situation at Firaxis (considering that the game was developed more than 20 years ago).

