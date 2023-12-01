The status of the Mother series, known in the West as EarthBound, is cult status, especially outside of Japan. Such is the furor that fans, including beloved actor Terry Crews, have for so many years demanded that Nintendo bring Mother 3 to the West, but to no avail. Everyone except Nintendo wants the game to come to the West… until the creator of the franchise.

Mother’s legacy is not forgotten thanks to Super Smash Bros., but mainly thanks to the fans. As proof it is EarthBound USAa fan documentary that addresses the mysticism of the franchise and anecdotes, in which even Shigesato Itoicreator of the series, participated.

Mother creator wants fans to be able to play Mother 3

Itoi was asked about the absence of Mother 3 in the West and curiously took the opportunity to express for the first time his wish that the public in this region have the opportunity to play localized Mother 3.

He even talked about the time fans offered their localization to Nintendo, which the company rejected because “it wasn’t that simple.” However, he mentioned that he would have liked to see what would come of this unusual collaboration and even stated that Something better would have come out than what Nintendo would have done on its own.

“I’ve talked to Nintendo about that before. Apparently, they were approached to use the (fan) translation, but They said it wasn’t that simple.. I think that It would have been interesting if they had accepted the proposal. It would be difficult to make something like, say, a car with (collaboration from) fans. But when it comes to softwareI think there would be an opportunity to do something that It would have been better than what the company could have done on its own,” Itoi said (via Nintendo Everything).

Shigesato Itoi wants Western fans to be able to play Mother 3

Will Shigesato Itoi return to work on Mother?

Of course, even though the famous writer participated in the documentary to talk about his former creation, he reiterated and made it clear that He is not interested in returning to the franchisebecause he had already left her behind.

“Usually, when I’m done with something I finish it once and for all. You can’t abandon projects halfway, but when you put an end to something, it’s better to leave it behind. The older you get, there are more stories for you“, concluded the writer.

What do you think of Shigesato Itoi’s words? Do you think Mother 3 will ever have an official localization for the West? Tell us in the comments.

