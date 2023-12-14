cinema movies

Curiously, neither Marvel nor DC Comics are included in the list of the most searched films of 2023. Since everything revolves around Barbie and Oppenheimer.

In 2023, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, The Marvels, Shazam! Fury of the God, The Flash, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Blue Beetle and Spider-Man: Crossing the Multiverse, but none of them are in the Top-10 most searched movies on Google Trends. Which may explain why they raise less and less, since it is clear that they generate less interest.

These are the most searched movies:

BarbieOppenheimerJawanSound of FreedomJohn Wick 4Avatar: The Sense of WaterEverywhere at onceGadar 2Creed IIIPathaan

Barbie and Oppenheimer, a fight that continues.

These two films were released at the same time and managed to be a great box office success. Then they are taking over the best nominations for awards like the Golden Globes and now we discover that they are in the Top-10 of the most searched films of 2023. Which of the two is your favorite? Tell me in the comments.

Oppenheimer y Barbie

Another thing that strikes me a lot about the list that we have left you above is that there are three Indian films. Let's find out what they are about.

Jawan is an action film that is about a man who aims to right the wrongs of society. Gadar 2 is set in the Indo-Pakistani war of 1971, where the protagonist faces enemies to protect the honor of the country and family. Pathaan introduces us to an Indian spy who must protect his country from a group of mercenaries.

Probably in 2024 things will change for Marvel and DC Comics, since the premiere of Deadpool 3 will create a lot of interest and surely that of Joker 2 as well. What do you think will be the most searched movie next year? Tell me in comments.

David Larrad

He studied Audiovisual Production of Shows and Television at the Foundation for Audiovisual Education. She completed a Master of Graphic and 3D Design.