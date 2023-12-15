According to the most recent estimates, French is the fifth most spoken language in the world, after English, Mandarin, Hindi and Spanish. Even though France is inhabited by only 68 million people, in fact, those who speak French fluently – as a mother tongue or second language – are just under 310 million. Over 60 percent of the people who speak it every day live in African countries that were French colonies until a century ago. According to some demographic forecasts, by 2060 this percentage will rise to 85 percent; by comparison, in 1960, 90 percent of French speakers lived in France or other European countries.

A recent report from the New York Times, written by the journalist Elian Peltier, explained that the French spoken by African youth is evolving much more rapidly than that spoken in France: thanks to the internet, then, the slang of the young people of Abidjan (the capital of the Ivory Coast) or of Dakar (that of Senegal) is rapidly adopted also among those of continental Europe. In this way, «this “creolized” French makes its way into the books we read, the sketches we watch on television, the songs we listen to», said Souleymane Bachir Diagne, a Senegalese professor who teaches French at Columbia University in New York.

Between the seventeenth and twentieth centuries, France developed an extensive colonial empire: at its greatest extent, in the 1920s, it controlled over 13 million square kilometers of territory, imposing French national and economic interests on populations deprived of the right to independently manage the territories in which they lived. Almost half of the nations that make up Africa today were, at some point in their history, French colonies or protectorates: the last state to become independent from France was Djibouti, in 1977.

In 21 of these countries, French is still one of the official languages ​​today: in practice, this means that it is used in schools, at a professional level or in public administration, but it is rare for anyone to consider it their first language or to speak it in family. In many cases, says Peltier, French-speaking Africans have a troubled personal relationship with French, because it was imposed on them with a certain violence during compulsory schooling, where speaking one's mother tongue was often not allowed and was indeed highly stigmatized. .

According to a survey published in 2022 by the International Organization for Francophonie, one of the main institutions promoting the spread of the French language in the world, 77 percent of African respondents consider French “the language of the colonizers”, and 57 percent considers it a language imposed from above. Some countries, such as Mali and Burkina Faso, have also decided to remove French from the list of official national languages, in the context of a sharp worsening of diplomatic relations between France and its former colonies in the Sahel region.

– Read also: France's frustrated ambitions in West Africa

Despite this troubled relationship, however, Peltier also talks about a dense series of subcultures, local or pan-African, which first managed to adapt French to their own needs, and then to “export” this almost hybrid language also to France together with their products cultural.

A case in point is that of the hip hop music scene of north-west Africa, today very present in the French charts with artists such as Aya Nakamura, originally from Mali, and various other Moroccan, Algerian and Ivorian artists. According to Elvis Adidiema, manager of the Congolese branch of Sony Music Entertainment, thanks to these singers the French public has become increasingly accustomed to the sounds and slang typical of countries that speak their language but have never visited.

In Abidjan, the capital of the Ivory Coast, over the last forty years a sort of creole language has also developed – that is, born from the mix of a colonial language exported from Europe and local languages ​​- called “Nouchi”. Initially born as a slang spread among the country's petty crime, in recent years many Nouchi words have been introduced into official French dictionaries, after having entered common language mainly thanks to pop and rap: this is the case, for example, of the word “go” , which means “girlfriend” and is now widespread among young French people, but was born in Ivory Coast. The word “enjailler”, used today by young people in the Parisian suburbs to say “to have fun”, was initially used in Côte d'Ivoire to talk about bored kids who in the 1980s tried to distract themselves by jumping on and off moving buses.

– Read also: In New York there really are people who “surf the subway”

Music is not the only way in which these terms travel: for years, the algorithms of platforms such as YouTube and more recently TikTok have also offered French users content created in Africa, but in French. This is the case of the clips shared online by comedians such as the Nigerian Mamane, who was entrusted with a radio program now listened to by millions of people on Radio France Internationale.

“What allows our humor to be understood throughout Africa is the French language,” Mamane told the New York Times. «It's a question of survival: it's what we have to do if we want to have the opportunity to stand out in the face of the rise of Nollywood», or the growing Nigerian film industry, which mainly produces films in English and Yoruba, a language spoken in various West African countries.

«French is now an African language, which belongs to Africans. The decentralization of the French language is already a reality,” explained Francine Quéméner of the Organization international de la francophonie. And the Académie Française – one of the oldest and most prestigious cultural institutions in France, often compared to the Italian Academy of Crusca – has recently recognized that it must increasingly incorporate whole sets of new terms and expressions from the French spoken in Belgium , Senegal, Mali or Ivory Coast.

– Read also: The French Academy against Englishism