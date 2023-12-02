loading…
Rockets from Gaza, Palestine, attacked Israel, Friday (1/12/2023) after the Israel-Hamas ceasefire ended. The Mossad team left Qatar after Israeli-Hamas ceasefire negotiations broke down. Photo/REUTERS
TEL AVIV – Government Israel on Saturday (2/12/2023) said it had withdrawn the team of Mossad negotiators from Qatar, which was mediating the Israel-Hamas ceasefire effort, after negotiations reached a dead end.
“Following a deadlock in negotiations and at the direction of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, David Barnea, head of Mossad, ordered his team in Doha to return to Israel,” Netanyahu’s office said in a statement.
Previously, Reuters reported that a team from the Israeli intelligence agency; Mossad, is in Doha for talks with Qatari mediators to stop the fighting in Gaza again.
Israel and Hamas have been considering new parameters for the release of hostages and a ceasefire since a previous truce failed to be extended.
A ceasefire that began on November 24 saw Hamas free Israeli women and children held hostage on October 7 in exchange for the release of Palestinians, including women, held in Israeli prisons.
Israel and Hamas blamed each other for the collapse of the ceasefire, which lasted for a week and was extended twice before mediators could not find a way for a third extension.
Israel accused Hamas of refusing to release all the women it had detained. On the other hand, Hamas accused Israel of rejecting all offers from the mediators.
