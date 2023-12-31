The first image of the Mortal Kombat 2 movie confirms the return of one of the best characters of the 2021 installment.

Prepare for the epic return of the vengeful soul in Mortal Kombat 2! With each passing day, the excitement we have for the long-awaited sequel intensifies. One of the names that resonates strongly is Scorpion, the enigmatic undead fighter who captivated in the first film and is now preparing for his triumphant return.

Producer Todd Garner, master of mystery, lit up the networks with a suggestive image that sparked speculation: Scorpion is back! The photograph shows the character's iconic weapon, his kunai and chain, dyed a vibrant blood red tone. A sure sign that brutality is on the way and Scorpion will no doubt unleash his fierce fighting style in the sequel.

Will the original actor return?

The uncertainty about the participation of Hiroyuki Sanada, the talented actor who masterfully personified Scorpion, caused concern among fans. In March 2023, Sanada revealed to IGN that he did not have an official contract to return for Mortal Kombat 2, but his burning desire to continue playing Scorpion was evident in various interviews. The good news came in June 2023, when Deadline confirmed the return of Sanada and much of the original cast for the sequel. A stellar roster that includes Joe Taslim as Sub-Zero, Scorpion's antagonist, and other familiar faces that promise more action and adrenaline.

Joe Taslim and Hiroyuki Sanada in Mortal Kombat

Anticipation skyrockets as we wonder what fate holds for Scorpion in Mortal Kombat 2. Will his eternal rivalry with Sub-Zero continue? Will it unleash devastating new abilities? Details about his plot are still kept in the shadows, leaving us eager for more.

As the mystery unfolds, the video game community eagerly awaits the return of its iconic fighter in a film that promises to exceed expectations and deliver a wave of brutality and emotion. Get ready to face the intensity of Mortal Kombat 2 in theaters!

The film directed by Simon McQuoid has a spectacular cast led by Karl Urban as Johnny Cage, Hiroyuki Sanada as Hanzo Hasashi, Damon Herriman as Quan Chi, Tati Gabrielle as Jade, Martyn Ford as Shao Kahn, Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, Lewis Tan as Cole Young, Tadanobu Asano as Lord Raiden, Desmond Chiam as King Jerrod, Mehcad Brooks as Jax, Joe Taslim as Bi-Han, Chin Han as Shang Tsung, Ludi Lin as Liu Kang, Adeline Rudolph as Kitana, Ana Thu Nguyen as Sindel, Max Huang as Kung Lao, CJ. Bloomfield as Baraka and Julian Weeks as Luke.

Mortal Kombat 2 still has no confirmed release date.

David Larrad

He studied Audiovisual Production of Shows and Television at the Foundation for Audiovisual Education. She completed a Master of Graphic and 3D Design.