You have finished the story mode of Mortal Kombat 1 and do you think the plot could be expanded further? You’re not the only ones, so much so Ed Boon of NetherRealm Studios has confirmed that he is working on an expansion dedicated to the history of fighting games.

Speaking during the Comic Con Experience in São PauloEd Boon has announced that a DLC will be released in the near future similar to the one from Mortal Kombat 11 entitled Aftermath. This additional content will continue the story of Mortal Kombat 1 where it was interrupted, offering a worthy conclusion to the events of the fighting game. Boon also stated that he has a big surprise in store, but we will have to wait some time after the release of the aforementioned DLC.

Meanwhile Mortal Kombat 1 will be supported for years to come, according to what was declared by Ed Boon, so much so that the support will last longer than what was done for the previous chapter of the series. In this regard, we remind you that it will be published in a few days Quan Chi DLC.

