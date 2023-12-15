Warner Bros. Games released a new trailer for Mortal Kombat 1 today, focusing on the launch of Season 3: The Cryomancer, an all-new season of content based on the arrival of Sub-Zero as the main boss of Invasions mode. The Cryomancer is available now offering new challenges, story elements and boss battles.

Furthermore, today it also joins Quan Chi as the last downloadable fighter. The powerful sorcerer of the Occult Realm is available immediately within the early access period for owners of the Kombat Pack, and will then be made available to everyone from December 21st. Il Kombat Pack Of Mortal Kombat 1 includes Jean-Claude Van Damme character skin for Johnny Cage (available now); one week of early access for six new playable characters: Omni-Man (available now), Quan Chi (available now), Peacemaker (February 2024), Ermac, Homelander, and Takeda Takahashi; five new Kameo fighters

