We have more news, after knowing that the Switch version seemed to have been leaked and had… surprised by its graphics. Improvements have already been confirmed and a Steam notification could even be seen in the Switch trailer… and now it seems we have more details.

Mortal Kombat 1

This information relates to a new character on the way. We talk about Quan Chi, previously announced as DLC. This is confirmed:

Quan Chi Early Access in Mortal Kombat 1:

Available December 14, 2023. Full release December 21, 2023.

Khameleon joins the kameo roster in January 2024.

We leave you with the trailer:

