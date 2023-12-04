In view of the imminent publication of DLC dedicated to Quan ChiNetherRealm Studios has packaged a new gameplay trailer that highlights this additional character from Mortal Kombat 1.

The film places emphasis on Quan Chi’s necromantic abilities, as well as his ability to open portals to suddenly attack his enemies. We also see in the video Khameleon, the new kameo fighter which will be added together with Quan Chi with this new DLC.

Finally, we point out that Quan Chi will join the Mortal Kombat 1 roster on December 14th if you own the Kombat Pack, while it can be purchased individually from December 21st.

