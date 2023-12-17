Remember that at Ruetir.com we already knew its average score and now we bring more news for Mortal Kombat 1. We have more news, after knowing that the Switch version seemed to have been leaked and had… surprised by its graphics. Improvements have already been confirmed and a Steam notification could even be seen in the Switch trailer… and now it seems we have more details.

Mortal Kombat 1

This information relates to their cross-play, which seems to be on the way. But in this crossplay feature for PlayStation, Xbox and PC confirmed by NetherRealm for February 2024, it was not mentioned or referenced for the Switch version of the game. This omission adds to Mortal Kombat 11's previous story, where cross-play also bypassed the Switch and PC version at the time.

Although there is still hope for the switch version receive a crossplay update in Mortal Kombat 1, it's best not to raise expectations. Despite technical differences, many developers include cross-play functionality for Nintendo versions in their games, although performance may vary between platforms. We will have to stay tuned to see what happens in this case.

What do you think?

