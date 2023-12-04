You already know that at Ruetir.com we already knew its average score and now we bring more news for Mortal Kombat 1. We have more news, after knowing that the Switch version seemed to have been leaked and had… surprised by its graphics. Improvements have already been confirmed and a Steam notification could even be seen in the Switch trailer… and now it seems we have more details.

Mortal Kombat 1

This information relates to your future content. It looks like we have this coming:

Lack of story content: The lack of story content in the DLC has raised expectations, and it has been confirmed that it is in the works.

Confirmation from Ed Boon: During the CCXP23 event in Brazil, co-creator Ed Boon answered questions from fans, confirming the development of the story DLC without giving details on the release date.

Continuous work: More DLC is in the works for Mortal Kombat 1, including a “big surprise” after the story DLC, although no further details were revealed.

What do you think? Do not hesitate to share your opinion in the comments, we will read you carefully below in the corresponding section. We will remain attentive to inform you about this promising Nintendo Switch game! Don’t miss our detailed coverage that we will be putting on the website! Stay tuned, nintenderos!

Fuente.