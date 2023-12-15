You already know that at Ruetir.com we already knew its average score and now we bring more news for Mortal Kombat 1. We have more news, after knowing that the Switch version seemed to have been leaked and had… surprised by its graphics. Improvements have already been confirmed and a Steam notification could even be seen in the Switch trailer… and now it seems we have more details.

Mortal Kombat 1

This information relates to your future content. The “Season of the Cryomancer” has begun in the game until February 13. Get ready for this season with its launch trailer:

What do you think? Do not hesitate to share your opinion in the comments, we will read you carefully below in the corresponding section. We will remain attentive to inform you about this promising Nintendo Switch game! Don't miss our detailed coverage that we will be putting on the website! Stay tuned, nintenderos!

Fuente.