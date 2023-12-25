Suara.com – The smelter explosion in the PT Indonesia Morowali Industrial Park (IMIP) area of ​​Morowali Regency, Central Sulawesi which caused dozens of fatalities received attention from the Anies Baswedan -Muhaimin Iskandar National Winning Team (AMIN National Team).

“My deepest condolences to the 59 victims of the fire in the IMIP area,” said Youth Spokesperson for the Winning National Team, Anies Baswedan – Muhaimin Iskandar (AMIN National Team), Hari Akbar in Jakarta, (25/12/2023).

Based on PT IMIP data, the number of victims has now reached 51 people. In detail, 12 people died in the incident, consisting of 7 Indonesian workers and 5 foreign workers. There are 39 victims with minor and serious injuries who are currently receiving medical treatment

According to Akbar, the fire case in the PT.IMIP area was one of the impacts of downstreaming. Downstreaming that is not inclusive causes many losses in society.

Starting from environmental damage, the absence of welfare to work safety standards that are not thought about.

He revealed that it was based on the chronology of a number of sources in the field.

“The chronology of friends in the field is that the smelter furnace has actually leaked and must be repaired by stopping the production process,” he said.

It's just that Hari said, they were still forced to continue production and in the end there were many victims.

Hari encouraged the Government to re-evaluate work safety standards at these smelters.

Don't just prioritize investors with downstream narratives and ultimately the community will become the victims.

“When Mr. Gibran talked about continuing downstreaming some time ago, this can be seen from Mr. Jokowi's work regarding downstreaming, which is clearly causing a lot of harm,” he added.

Just for your information, on Sunday (24/12/2023) at 05.30 WITA, the nickel processing factory located in the IMIP Industrial Area, Morowali, Central Sulawesi caught fire, causing dozens of victims.