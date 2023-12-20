As per tradition, Lamborghini Squadra Corse also looks at young people, following them step by step on a growth path and accompanying the most talented towards professionalism.

Among those who have stood out most this year are Ugo De Wilde and Marzio Moretti, who won ex aequo the Super Trofeo Junior Drivers shootout held in Vallelunga on 20 and 21 November (in the week following the World Finals, which this took place on the same Roman circuit), where there were eight drivers aged between 19 and 26, all coming from the three continental series of the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe, North America and Asia, and an equal number of young people who they are instead distinguished in the GT3 championships.

Moretti, a 21-year-old from Mantua, fresh from his second season in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europa, in which in 2022 he achieved his first victory at Spa with the Target Racing team, to obtain two successes this year at Paul Ricard and Valencia with Oregon Team, teamed with the German Sebastian Balthasar, therefore deserved the support of the Sant'Agata Bolognese company for an international program at the wheel of the Huracán GT3 EVO2 during the 2024 season.

Photo by: Lamborghini Squadra Corse

Lamborghini Shootout Junior e GT3 Program

De Wilde, Belgian born in 2002, made his debut in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europa this year, winning a race in the fifth round at Vallelunga with the Iron Lynx team, paired with Rodrigo Testa.

Like Moretti and De Wilde, the Belgian Amaury Bonduel will enjoy the same support next year, turning 24 in March and also in his second season in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europa.

Last year second in the continental series with two successes (Spa and Portimão), Bonduel won the Pro title of the 2023 Lamborghini World Finals thanks to a victory and a third place, while in the continental series he obtained four poles and reached the podium in three occasions.

The winner of the GT3 Junior Program Shootout was Loris Spinelli, who was recently admitted among the Lamborghini Factory Drivers. Brendon Leitch and Mattia Michelotto were instead promoted to Lamborghini Young Professional Driver.

Photo by: Lamborghini Squadra Corse

The New Zealander Leitch (28 years old) raced in the Asian Le Mans Series and other international championships in 2023 with the Huracán GT3 EVO2 of the Leipert Motorsport team. Michelotto, born in Padua in 2003, took second place in the Italian Gran Turismo Sprint Championship with the Lamborghini of the VSR team, a team with which he also became Pro vice-champion of the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe.

Leith and Michelotto join the reconfirmed Daniel Formal, a 27-year-old Costa Rican, who will race in IMSA in 2024 with a Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2 of Wayne Taylor Racing.

Among the other drivers who took part in the Vallelunga Shootout, the youngest was the 19-year-old New Zealander Marco Giltrap, paired with his compatriot Chris van der Drift, new Pro champion of the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Asia.

Photo by: Lamborghini Squadra Corse

Together with him the aforementioned Moretti and De Wilde, Oliver Söderström, Gilles Stadsbader and Rodrigo Testa (all coming from Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe) and Jake Walker (Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America).

In addition to Spinelli, Leitch and Michelotto, the other GT3 Junior Drivers drivers who took part in the Vallelunga Shootout were Riccardo Cazzaniga, Pierre-Louis Chovet, Benjamin Hites, Marcus Påverud and Glenn Van Berlo.