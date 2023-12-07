Today a new and interesting message has been shared that is indirectly related to Nintendo. In this case we are talking about layoffs at this Nintendo Switch developer.

Specific, League of Geeksthe developer of Armello for Switch, announced the reduction of more than 50% of its staff. 31 people were laid off due to the unprecedented withdrawal of funding opportunities in the industry, increases in operating costs, and poor sales in Early Access.

This halted Jumplight Odyssey’s release plans and affected the entire team. Solium Infernum’s departure was not affected. The company is offering emotional support and help finding new jobs to those affected, who will also receive Jumplight Odyssey profits for one year. Directors take responsibility, admitting that the situation is a result of their failure to protect the team and products in the face of sudden financial challenges.

We will have to stay tuned to see how this situation evolves. What did you think of the news?

