Palestinian children carry pots as they queue to receive food cooked by a charity kitchen, in Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, December 14, 2023. Photo/REUTERS/Saleh Salem

GAZA – More than 576,600 people in the besieged Palestinian territory of Gaza are facing “famine”, according to a UN report on Thursday (21/12/2023).

“The entire Gaza population of around 2.2 million people is in crisis or a more severe level of acute food insecurity,” said the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) report which includes data from the World Food Program (WFP), and UN agencies and non-profit organizations. -government.

IPC is a multi-stakeholder platform that analyzes data to determine the severity and magnitude of the hunger crisis according to internationally recognized scientific standards.

The report said, “26% of Gaza's population, numbering around 576,600 people, have exhausted their food supplies and coping capacity and are facing famine (IPC Phase 5) and famine.”

WFP executive director Cindy McCain said, “WFP has been warning of this impending disaster for weeks. Tragically, without the safe and consistent access we are calling for, the situation is desperate, and no one in Gaza is safe from starvation.”

If the situation of “intense conflict and limited humanitarian access continues,” the IPC estimates there will be “a risk of famine occurring within the next six months.”

WFP food security experts have determined, “Gaza residents have exhausted all their resources, livelihoods are destroyed, bakeries are destroyed, shops are empty, and families cannot find food,” according to the report.

“People told WFP staff that they often did not eat all day and that many adults went hungry so that children could eat,” the report said.

“These are not just numbers, there are children, women and men behind these worrying statistics,” said WFP Chief Economist Arif Husain. “The complexity, magnitude and speed of this crisis is unprecedented.”