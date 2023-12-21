More than a hundred merchant ships that were supposed to cross the Suez Canal to reach the Mediterranean Sea from the Red Sea or vice versa were diverted due to the risk of attacks by Yemeni rebels. The Suez Canal is located in Egypt and is one of the most important trade routes in the world, particularly for oil: it allows commercial ships to avoid circumnavigating Africa to travel between Europe and Asia but it is also a strategic point at military. In recent weeks, Yemen's Shiite Houthi rebels, supported by Iran, have carried out a series of attacks against military ships and civilians transiting the Bab al Mandeb Strait, between the Red Sea and the Indian Ocean, in retaliation against Israel due to the war in the Gaza Strip.

On Monday, British oil company BP and Taiwanese logistics company Evergreen said they would temporarily suspend the transit of their ships in the Red Sea due to the attacks. Now the logistics company Kuehne+Nagel has announced that it has identified 103 commercial ships that have already changed their routes. In many cases the only way to avoid passing through the Suez Canal is to circumnavigate Africa, with longer journeys of several thousand kilometres, significantly increased navigation times and costs, and potential delays in final delivery of goods of several weeks .

The diversion of ships is one of the factors that contributed to the increase in the cost of oil, which increased by 1.2 percent compared to last week, going from 74 to 80 dollars a barrel. The last major Suez Canal-related event to cause massive disruption and delays to shipping globally was the grounding of the Ever Given in March 2021. It was estimated that the economic losses in the six days that the Ever Given remained stranded were approximately 9 billion dollars a day (about 7.5 billion euros).

