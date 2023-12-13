2023 was a year with great launches and where the difficulties of the pandemic were apparently overcome. The industry is up and running again, but poor financial, management and investment decisions have resulted in a wave of layoffs that now numbers in the thousands.

Video: The cancer that is killing video games

What are the video game companies that have laid off the most workers?

According to a report from VGC, the Game Industry Layoffs site that keeps track of the layoffs that have taken place in 2023 alone, reports that there are already more than 9,000 workers who have been left without work due to studio closures, game cancellations, developer and publisher restructurings, as well as changes in ways of working.

According to the information, the companies that have laid off the most workers in the video game industry are Unity, ByteDance after the cancellation of TikTok gaming plansEmbracer Group, Epic Games and Amazon, the first being the one that has cut the most employees with 1,165.

The sad panorama of gaming in 2023 – Image: Game Industry Layoffs

More than 9,000 workers have been laid off in the video game industry in 2023

Regarding the sector, the largest number of video game industry workers who have lost their jobs are found in companies with online gaming proposals, followed by companies that manufacture consoles, that is, Microsoft, Sony and Nintendo, and publishers. .

Added to the figure of more than 9,000 laid-off workers is the recent closure of Free Radical, a studio that was formed only in 2021 for the return of Timesplitters but was left in the middle of the collapse of Embracer Group. In this case, 80 workers were unemployed.

Regarding the recent controversies over what is happening at the work level in the industry, there is the situation of Bungie, responsible for Destiny and parents of Halo, since the poor financial results have called into question the leadership and it seems that Sony is about to take control of the company, a dispute in which the workers have been left in the middle.

Still here, at LEVEL UP.

Video: Making your video games is a nightmare

Source 1, Source 2

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News