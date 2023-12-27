The actor's career has been severely affected by the accumulation of lawsuits for sexual assault and inappropriate behavior.

For several years now, Gérard Depardieu has seen his career plummet following multiple accusations leveled at him with charges ranging from inappropriate behavior on set to sexual assault and rape.

Since the actress Charlotte Arnould opened the ban against Gérard Depardieu in 2018, the French actor's star has been fading, despite continuing to star in some great films such as Maigret or Lost Illusions.

But there is no doubt that his popularity has plummeted, especially, of course, in France, where the accumulation of lawsuits – more than twelve – against him has increased public opinion, although there is no condemnation against him in at the time of writing this article.

A documentary of France Televisions where he actor The 74-year-old is not particularly well portrayed, with some jokes recorded behind the scenes that touched the public's sensitivity.

Gérard Depardieu still has many defenders in France

As reported by Variety, a total of 56 French film stars have signed an open letter in defense of Gérard Depardieu, whom they consider to be being publicly lynched.

“We cannot remain silent in the face of this lynching and the torrent of hatred that is poured on his personality. When Gérard Depardieu is attacked in this way, it is art that is being attacked. … To deprive ourselves of this immense actor would be a drama, a defeat; the death of art, our art”.

Among the signatories of the letter there are names such as Carla Bruni, Charlotte Rampling, Carole Bouquet, Pierre Richard, Nathalie Bayethe Spanish Victoria April or the directors Bertrand Blier and Francis Veber.

Recently, the president of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macronalso spoke publicly in favor of Gérard Depardieu, and questioned the veracity of some scenes in the documentary about the actor, although it has been assured that they are true.

At the moment, as we say, there is no conviction for the complaints filed against Gérard Depardieu. Time and, above all, justice, will tell to what extent he is guilty or not and how it will affect his career in the long term.