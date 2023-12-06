Deadpool 3 could be connected to the Loki series

More photos from the set of Deadpool 3 have come to light, revealing some of the film’s surprises. If you don’t want to know what the tape hides, we recommend you stop reading, as we could spoil important plot points.

Deadpool 3 is strongly connected to Loki

New leaked images from the next Marvel Cinematic Universe movie show what appears to be an agent of the Temporary Variation Authority (AVT) in a place that will probably end up being the Emptythus confirming the rumors that stated that Deadpool 3 y Loki They are connected.

There is still a possibility that the person seen in the photo is not an AVT agent, but his uniform is very similar to what was shown in Loki. In fact, the man is wearing a black and orange suit, similar to the outfit of the agents of this organization in season 2 of the series. UCM.

On the other hand, the new photos have also revealed a reference to the 4 Fantastic. In the comics, the team has had its own vehicle, and apparently, this will appear in the film starring Ryan Reynolds. The images could be showing Toad, a villain who appeared in the movie X-Men 2000, setting up what would be a version of the Fantasticar.

Deadpool 3 will be released in theaters on July 26, 2024.