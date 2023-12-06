It has now been officially confirmed! Today we receive undoubtedly interesting information about Pokémon Scarlet and Purple. It seems that we already have news of the DLC The Indigo Disk. Remember that it launches on December 14, 2023.

This time, after the arrival of Mew and Mewtwo, it has been confirmed that A new batch of information will be offered tomorrow for the premiere of this DLC. We will have details a week before the premiere of the DLC, as this information will be offered on December 7th 2023 at 23:00 Japanese local time / 15:00 Spanish peninsular time / 14:00 UTC / more schedules here.

We will be attentive to inform you of what is shared, since no further clues have been given.

Tomorrow, December 7th (Thursday) at 23:00, we will release the latest information on the paid additional content “Pokémon Scarlet Violet Zero’s Treasure”!

Following the most recent leaks, fans are eagerly awaiting and speculating about the arrival of new news and trailers that reveal more details about the second DLC, while the community remains attentive to any new updates that may appear on the official Pokémon YouTube channel. . We won’t take our eyes off it!

