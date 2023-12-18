The restructuring taking place at Embracer Group after its financial debacle continues to claim jobs and it seems that the end of the year will be very long for the studies and projects taking place in some of the acquired companies. Recently, a new report noted that more staff cuts are underway.

Another day, another wave of layoffs at an Embracer Group company or studio

A few days after the closure of the recent version of Free Radical Design, formed in 2021 for a new TimeSplitters, was confirmed, Embracer Group once again hits the mark. This time, it is a report that points out the imminent layoffs that will take place at 3D Realms and Slipgate Ironworks. According to the information (via VGC), Scott Miller, founder of 3D Realms and current head of indie publisher Apogee Entertainment, revealed the following: “Several sources have told me this bad news. I'm sorry to hear about Embracer Group using it again the axe, this time landing on 3D Realms. Many people, including the core developers, are looking for a job as soon as possible. Hopefully they get it soon. This affects me a lot because I worked on the new 3D Realms from 2014 until Embracer bought it 2 years and a half”.

Later, Scott Miller noted that layoffs also happened at Slipgate Ironworks, another Embracer Group studio, although the number of employees who lost their jobs is so far unknown. However, the detail he highlights is that both studios were acquired by Embracer Group in 2021, at a time when the European conglomerate was looking to expand and bought studios and publishers left and right.

In the case of 3D Realms and Slipgate Ironworks, the first studio is the heir to what was Apogee Software Productions in 1987, a publisher known for releasing PC classics such as Commander Keen, Wolfenstein 3D and Duke Nukem 3D. In the second, it is a team that started in 2007 as Interceptor Entertainment that became famous for the unofficial remake Duke Nukem 3D: Reloaded that later got them into legal trouble for the use of the Gearbox franchise.

In both cases, there were projects underway that were likely suspended following Embracer's financial problems and will likely be canceled.

