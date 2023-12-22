Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 awaits you in GAME and GAME.es stores with a unique exclusive gift: Captain Price's own hat. In addition, you also get a metal box included.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 It arrived a few weeks ago, but if you get the game now you will be able to get two exclusive gifts that every good fan of the saga would surely want to have. Don't miss this promotion:

Only purchasing Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 in GAME, You will be able to take as an exclusive gift a replica of Captain Price's famous hatas well as an exclusive metal box of the game while supplies last.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 awaits you on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X and Xbox One in GAME and GAME.es stores with these two gifts included. Take a look so you don't have any doubts:

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 comes to GAME with two very special gifts

Captain Price's hat is a truly iconic garment of the saga and of video games in general, since it has served to shape one of the most famous characters in it. That hat has seen countless multiplayer games and special operations.

This installment once again puts us in the shoes of the officer to experience a campaign, a nostalgic multiplayer with the maps from the classic COD Modern Warfare 2 from 2009 and some zombies in the open world that are very addictive.

So now you know, don't hesitate to give Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 a chance by getting the game for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X and Xbox One in GAME and GAME.es stores. Only here you can get Price's hat and an exclusive metal box. Now on sale!

Hobby Consoles for GAME

Other interesting articles:

How to get one of the best Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 skins, the bone collector

Platforms:

PC, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PS5

Launch:

November 10, 2023

And also

Discover more about David Rodríguez, author of this article.

Learn how we work at Hobbyconsolas.

Video of the day

Enjoy our best videos

see more