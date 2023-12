Mandatory fireworks-free zones have been established in Enschede, Zwolle, Deventer, Rijssen-Holten, Raalte and Steenwijkerland for the coming New Year, for example around the hospital, petting zoos and churches. Zwolle has more than ever with 26, although the highest number of fireworks-free zones in our province is in Rijssen-Holten: that municipality has 30.