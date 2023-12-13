Suara.com – TVS motorbike manufacturer presents a 160 cc naked sports motorbike with more powerful power than the Honda CB150R.

Reporting from Rushlane, the motorbike released is called the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V. The presence of this motorbike is not the first.

The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V only gets a slight refresh with the addition of advanced features.

In terms of design, there are no significant changes. However, the appearance of this motorbike looks more aggressive because of the presence of sporty graphics on the body.

The addition of the dual-channel ABS feature is a change to this naked sports motorbike. Apart from that, there is the addition of a riding mode feature which consists of three choices including Urban, Rain and Sport.

Then on the instrument panel, there is a SMArtXonnect feature which allows motorists to connect to a smartphone.

Regarding specifications, the 2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is equipped with a 159.7 cc SOHC oil-cooled injection single cylinder engine.

In Sport mode, maximum power is claimed to reach 17.75 hp and torque of 14.73 Nm. Meanwhile, in Urban and Rain mode, the power drops to 15.64 hp and torque to 14.14 Nm.

When compared to the Honda CB150R, this motorbike is more powerful. The Hodna CB150R itself is equipped with a single cylinder engine with a capacity of 149.16 cc. With this engine, the motorbike is capable of producing up to 16 hp with a torque of 13.8 Nm.