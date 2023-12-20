Is the end of the “right of way” rule near? If it depends on the municipalities of Begijnendijk, Geel, Wervik, Glabbeek, Dilbeek, Linter, Tielt-Winge and Lede, yes. There the rule is being phased out by working earlier with “main roads” and “side roads”. Anyone driving on a main road then has priority over all traffic, even if it comes from the right.

Priority road

According to Bert Ceulemans (Samen), mayor of Begijnendijk, the abolition will benefit safety in the municipality. Intersections where the rule currently applies will be adjusted so that clear priority signs and stop lines are visible. In Glabbeek they have been applying this rule since 2017 and there they have noticed a decrease in accidents at intersections.

Whether this is also due to the new rules is anyone's guess. According to insurance umbrella organization Assuralia, there are fewer and fewer accidents in which the priority of the right was not respected. In 2017, failure to respect the priority of the right was the cause of 15,000 accidents, in 2022 this will still be the cause of 13,000 accidents. A drop that is strong enough to remove failure to respect the priority from the right from the top 5 of the most common causes of an accident.

What do you think? Can they abolish the primacy of law rule?