In recent years, defenders of Moore's Law, including Intel, have argued that this prediction remains valid for a while. However, this postulate also has detractors. And one of them is Jensen Huang. The CEO of NVIDIA has been arguing for several years now that the forecast made by Gordon Moore in 1965 no longer correctly describes the rapid development that GPUs are experiencing, especially in the field of artificial intelligence.

Gordon Moore has publicly denied on several occasions that his observation has been given the status of law. In reality, it is a prediction resulting from empirical observation, and not a law supported by a thorough scientific study. Even so, for many decades its observation has emerged as the golden rule used by the microelectronics industry to predict the pace at which it will develop in the medium and short term.

What Moore perceived a little more than five and a half decades ago was that the number of transistors in integrated circuits would double each year, and, at the same time, their relative cost would reduce drastically. Ten years later he amended his observation by increasing the time period necessary for this development of integration technology to take place, placing it in 24 months, and not in a year. And since then his prediction has been fulfilled with reasonable accuracy.

Pat Gelsinger is determined to put things in order

Before moving forward, it is worth briefly reviewing what 'Huang's law' says. As we can guess, it refers to Jensen Huang, the CEO of NVIDIA, but it has not been named by him. The person responsible for the name of this postulate is Tekla S. Perry, senior editor at IEEE Spectrum, and she formulated it in the article she published on April 2, 2018 with the purpose of describing the very rapid development that processors were already experiencing. graphics.

The development of lithographic processes alone does not explain the dizzying progress of GPUs for AI

During the decade between 2012 and 2022, the performance of NVIDIA chips for artificial intelligence applications has increased 1,000-fold. Nothing less than 1,000. It's true; Moore's law does not reflect this rapid development well. However, it is important that we keep in mind that the impact of development of lithographic processes does not explain this dizzying evolution. Bill Dally, one of NVIDIA's top scientists, maintains that this development is largely possible thanks to the impact of constant innovation in the field of GPU microarchitecture.

Despite their apparent opposition, Moore's and Huang's laws can coexist in harmony. In fact, the first of them fits well in the domain of CPUs, and the second in that of GPUs. In any case, Pat Gelsinger, the CEO of Intel, just introduced a major correction to Moore's Law.

And according to him it is slowing down, so the 24-month cadence that Moore predicted to identify the time necessary to double the number of transistors on the chips He is now close to 36 months.. Gelsinger is clearly describing the behavior he is currently seeing in the semiconductor industry, and, a priori, it seems like a reasonable statement. We'll see if time finally proves him right.

