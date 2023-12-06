Repubblica reports research from the rating agency: between positive sides and difficulties, the hypothesis of an increase in Gross Domestic Product following the energy transition makes room

December 6, 2023

We read an interesting article in La Repubblica which reports some acceptable statements contained in a research by theMoody’s rating agency which touches on the theme of transition from the internal combustion engine to the electric one (or in any case to electrified traction) and among the points that have most intrigued us stands out the intriguing possibility that the advent of electric mobility could lead to an increase in GDP, or the measure of how much is produced in a year by the entire economy of a country. Let’s be clear, the research is certainly much broader and more detailed than this single point which has stimulated a reflection that we want to share with you readers.

According to what was reported by Repubblica, the more or less long waits at the charging stations to recharge the batteries of our vehicles will encourage motorists and motorcyclists to use the waiting time in making purchases or consuming meals in commercial structures which have meanwhile arisen – we add – nearby charging systems, structures that will gradually expand the variety of goods and services on sale in order to satisfy (or stimulate, depending on your point of view) an increasingly higher demand. In this way the additional amount of money spent would lead, if we have interpreted the text correctly, to a surprise increase in the PIL.

In short, we would hypothesize a discreet change in the our habits and the stop of a few minutes at the petrol station would be, in times which are still presumed to be quite remote (we’re talking about ten years), a memory replaced by a stay at the charging center where you can have lunch, have an aperitif, go shopping in the ‘waiting for the battery charge reaches 100%.

It is, in the opinion of the writer, about a scenario not so easy to predict. Perhaps, the still weak signs of a strengthening of the charging infrastructure for a vehicle fleet significantly larger than the current one make it difficult to imagine – for now – a critical mass of cars or motorcycles stopped at charging stations and, even if one wanted to give confidence in the hypothesis cited, this is based on an increase in consumption given by a significant change in habitswhere the stop “on the fly” to fill the hydrocarbon tank would give way to the electric cable connected to the vehicle’s battery for at least a few dozen minutes.

If the expected increase in GDP was the providential side effect of the advent of electric we certainly wouldn’t refuse it and Moody’s is right to find and bring such an impact on the economy into its studies: an increase in Gross Domestic Product means, in a nutshell, an increase in average well-being with which we would all be happy.

But, secularly, we are so sure that the transition to mass electricity is thus inevitable and that it is in the same ways in which it is hypothesized today? There still seems to be a lively debate on alternative fuels and on their possible adoption, for example; however, one thing is certain and in this we feel in full agreement with the research cited by Repubblica, it will not be a very rapid transition but it will transform the business models of many economic operators. Will it also transform our habits?