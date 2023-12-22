Loading player

In Montpellier, France, public transportation became free for residents on Thursday evening. Those arriving in the city from outside will still have to pay the 1.60 euro ticket. The plan was initially announced in 2020 by the socialist mayor Michaël Delafosse, and will above all help reduce pollution produced by private car traffic.

Montpellier is located in the south of France and is best known for its university. With around 300 thousand inhabitants, it is the seventh most populous city in France and the metropolitan area of ​​which it is part includes 31 municipalities, for a total of over 500 thousand residents. Montpellier's is one of the first initiatives of its kind in Europe: the Estonian capital Tallinn has already done so since 2013, and Luxembourg since 2020 – which with 645 thousand inhabitants is comparable to a medium-sized city.

Last year Spain made season tickets for short and medium-distance state rail transport free for a few months, while in Germany from 2022 it is possible to use urban and regional transport at a very low fixed rate of 49 euros per month (initially it was 9).

Montpellier has four tram lines and other bus lines operated by the public company TAM, but many of its residents get around on foot, by bike or by car, as do the majority of people who live in even more external areas. The issue of mobility is also very important because the city has grown a lot, particularly in the last forty years, and its population continues to increase.

A first phase of the plan, which lasted a year, provided that all residents of the metropolitan city could freely use public transport on weekends; the second, which began on September 1, 2021, extended the possibility of always traveling for free to people under 18 and those over 65. To travel for free on Montpellier transport you need a pass, which can be obtained by uploading a photo of a document and a certificate of residence onto a special platform. According to the French news agency AFP, in recent days the number of public transport season tickets in the city has increased from 86 thousand to 260 thousand.

Initiatives to make means of transport free are almost always designed to at least partially offset the recent increase in living costs, including fuel costs, but also to try to convince people to abandon their cars with a view to limiting emissions. pollutants. In France there are 39 other municipalities or cities with similar plans, including Dunkerque (Dunkirk), Calais and Aubagne, near Marseille. In Italy there are no cities or municipalities in which public transport is free for all residents, even if similar proposals are starting to circulate: at the beginning of 2023 Bari was the first Italian city to offer an almost free season ticket.

