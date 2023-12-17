When in February Barcelona approved a tax to record the distribution of online commerce (TREC), the famous “Amazon tax”, its municipal leaders boasted of being pioneers in Spain. They emphasized it then just as they had emphasized it throughout the complex and long debate that preceded the measure. “Barcelona is the first city in the State to create a tax for large parcel delivery platforms,” ​​proclaimed the deputy mayor, Jordi Martí.

Months later and with the TREC already activated for almost a year, no one can argue with the Catalan capital for its groundbreaking and pioneering character. Nor that the deployment of the tribute is being more eventful and difficult than expected.

From active to passive subjects. This is how Jordi Martí presented the initiative just a year ago. His objective, he explained, was to create a rate designed for “the large parcel delivery platforms” and to compensate Barcelona for the impact of deliveries, greater as changes in consumption and the legacy of the pandemic caused the e-commerce to grow. commerce and the transfer of vans.

The logic of the tax was simple: to compensate the municipality for the “use” of the public space enjoyed by large companies and, in the process, “end social injustice.” “From the point of view of the public treasury, space for economic use until now was free and now it will have a cost,” councilor Montse Ballarín stressed in 2022 in statements reported by El País.





Fine print and approval. The measure was approved in the municipal plenary session at the end of February with the favorable votes of the parties in Government, ERC, Cs and JxCAT and came into force shortly after, in March. The objective, insisted the Consistory, then led by Ada Colau, was to “combat” the negative effects of the increasing transfer of packages generated by the e-commerce boom, a flow that – the Consistory argued – worsens traffic, increases pollution and causes an “imbalance of competition with local commerce.”

As? Barcelona's bet was to activate a rate designed for “large postal e-commerce operators” with “massive activity”, more than one million euros in gross income and dedicated to home delivery.

The nuances are important because they show that the rate focuses on large corporations and excludes certain activities. In the statement in which it reported the approval of the TREC, the City Council itself clarified that the new regulation would not affect movements between companies, transport carried out without a four-wheeled vehicle and collection points or the distribution of goods that For example, you can do a local business with your own fleet.









Up to 2.6 million euros. That is the maximum amount that the operators that will pay the new rate will be able to add, together. The figure is not random. To calculate it, with the help of the University of Barcelona, ​​the City Council took into account the cost of “using” some 8,300 parking spaces. Taking into account the operators' business, the experts also calculated a tax rate: 1.25% of the annual turnover of each company.

What does that mean? Taking into account that the tax is managed under a self-assessment regime, it means that in July 2024 large postal operators that invoice more than one million euros and comply with what is described in the standard must pay the amount corresponding to the rate. El País pointed out in March that there were 26 companies that fit that profile. At the national level, DBK calculated in 2022 that only the five main parcel companies – Nacex, DHL, Seur, GLS and Correos – accounted for around 52% of distribution at the state level.

The rejection of the employers. The “Amazon tax” encountered detractors before it was even approved. One of the main ones has been the logistics and transport employers' association, UNO, which views the measure as “discriminatory” and has warned of its possible effects on trade. “It increases the costs of a service of general economic interest and reduces the sales alternatives for retail companies of all sizes, large and small, which will be forced to assume higher costs or pass them on to their customers,” says its president, Francisco Aranda. .

It's not the only one. In June the Open University of Catalonia (UOC) published an article in which it assessed the pros and cons of the tax. And in it he warns that it can also affect small businesses and have repercussions on the final consumer. “There are many small businesses that are starting to sell online and are using the services of these large distributors. A small neighborhood shoe store may be hiring UPS,” warned Ana Isabel Jiménez-Zarco, professor of Economics and Business Studies at the institution. Catalan.









Competition Resources. The fee has also been found with separate resources from the National Commission of Markets and Competition (CNMC) and the Catalan Competition Authority (ACCO). The first presented its own in July, just five months after the tax came into force, considering that the rule “distorts competition” by taxing only the delivery of products purchased online and not those acquired through other channels.

“It taxes the use of urban public space for the deliveries of goods to consumers' homes, but only when the products are purchased online – competition abounds -. It does not apply to home deliveries of goods purchased in physical stores or through telephone sales or deliveries that are not made by a postal operator, even if it is a purchase made through electronic commerce. An example would be the delivery of a purchase from a business with the merchant's own van, even if it was made over the Internet.

Obstacles to competition. “Several measures of the ordinance hinder competition and introduce distortions in the retail commercial distribution and postal distribution markets,” continues the CNMC, which before presenting its appeal addressed the City Council to point out the “problematic” aspects: “Measures that are disproportionate and distort competition by being applied unequally depending on the form of purchase and delivery.”

Again, they are not the only distributions of the Commission, which considers that the fact that companies with turnover of less than one million euros are exempt from the tax “distorts competition” and “is not justified.”

“Unfairly discriminates”. The ACCO has not liked the rate either, which has filed an appeal before the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia (TSJC) against the Barcelona ordinance, considering that it hinders competition. “It unjustifiably discriminates between competitors,” the agency warns.

One of the issues that it affects is that the rate taxes only postal operators and exempts other transport companies and those businesses that have their delivery fleets despite the fact that their activity and the impact they may have on traffic or the environment of Barcelona are similar.

The regional organization also speaks out on another of the objectives of the tax: to solve possible tax imbalances between traditional offline merchants and online businesses. “The City Council has not taken into account that postal operators could pass the rate on to their clients, including small businesses that have opened an online sales channel to gain competitiveness and that depend on postal operators,” he says.

An “Amazon rate”… but without Amazon. If there is one piece of news that is shocking in the brief but intense history of the REBT, it is that, as paradoxical as it sounds, the “Amazon tax” could leave Amazon out. Although the online commerce giant has always been identified as one of the most affected, the truth is that the company has a recent ruling in its favor that recognizes that it does not fit the type of company that would be subject to paying the new tax.

As El País and ABC published in October, the National Court has ruled that Amazon is not a postal operator, the type of company that must face the Barcelona rate. His failure is not directly motivated by the TREC, but it can obviously affect him, leaving Andy Jassy's team out of his reach.

Logistics or postal operator? The National Court (AN) rules after the multinational appealed a 2020 resolution in which the CNMC concluded that Amazon Spain Fulfillment and Amazon Road Transport Spain were considered postal companies and, therefore, had to comply with the regulations of that sector. The ruling of the National Court, in July, upholds Amazon's appeal, which alleged that it is in charge of “activities of a logistical nature”, such as storage, management and packaging. “Transportation services are contracted with third-party carriers,” he adds.

The measure has already led ERC to ask for an explanation and Amazon has shown its satisfaction: “We welcome the fact that our appeal has been admitted and we are analyzing its implications,” a spokesperson acknowledged in October.

Images: Rudolf Wichert / DHL and UPS Group

