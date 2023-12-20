Luca Cordero di Montezemolo

Luca Cordero di Montezemolo, millions of losses for the Luxembourg-based Gamma Holding

He just bought with others (among them Aurelio Regina, Piero Gnudi e Marco Valli) 50.08% of Tuscan Cigar Manufactures (MST), “ripping” the majority of the famous Italian cigar from the hands of the American fund Apollo who had taken it over a few months ago following the bankruptcy of the holding company dry of the Maccaferrima Luca Cordero di Montezemolo marks a loss at the head of its complex foreign holding structure.

The operation in detail Mst was made by the vehicle Leaf Bidcoof which Montezemolo is a 37.5% shareholder through English Globinvestment Ltd managed by his son Matteo. The British company then controls the Italian ones Mcg Holding (which directly has 14.3% of Mst) e Fungarino Agricultural Company and the British Gi Real Estate as well as holding 30% of Switzerland Viral and 50% of Globe Uk Co-Invest.

But around you Globinvestment is held by Luxembourg Gamma Holding which has total assets of 313.7 million euros (largely represented by the 296.7 million book value of the British subsidiary) but which closed 2022 with a loss of 7.3 million.

Coming then to the ownership of the Montezemolo farm in the Bologna area, it should be noted that Fungarino Agricultural Company closed the 2022 budget with one loss of 116 thousand euros up revenues equal to 306 thousand euros and the net assets anno on year rose from 80 thousand euros to almost 4 million but only because, as stated in the explanatory notes, “the credit claimed by the sole shareholder from the company, already recorded in the debts, was attributed to the net equity as an available reserve since the shareholder has voluntarily given up its credit in favor of strengthening its capital”.

