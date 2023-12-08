Monster Hunter Wilds was announced to The Game Awards and is scheduled for 2025, and we know that for the next updates on the game we should wait for the next one December 2024a long year separates us from the news of one of the most anticipated sagas of Capcom.

In the video we can see how a knight riding an unidentified monster flees from the assault of enormous monsters that emerge from the sand of a desert while, on the screen, a swarm of armadillo-style monsters flees just as quickly together with the protagonist.

Many elements on the screen are movable, such as various trinkets placed on the knight’s weapon turns out to be a two-handed greatsword but not the largest ever seen on the series. The air we breathe shortly after is much more festive, with the being spreading its wings and taking us to safety on a rock.

While our protagonist looks at the horizon that stands out like a land full of promises, a Rathalos it flies towards the line that separates heaven and earth, making us dream for the umpteenth time. Two years separate us from the news and innovative mechanics that Capcom has prepared for this immense chapter which, objectively, will be multiplayer with a strong component relating to the story sector. The game is expected on PS5, Xbox and PC.