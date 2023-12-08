What’s new from Capcom has been seen at The Game Awards to the surprise of many.

This wide and well-known world is back thanks to the new installment called Monster Hunter Wilds, the latest from Capcom has made its appearance at The Game Awards gala to close the announcement of the new games that will arrive in the coming years. This new game has been seen in a small gameplay trailer where they showed a little more of everything it will offer you in this new adventure.

If you want to see a little more of everything you will have to enjoy, don’t miss the trailer that we will leave you below so that you can get an idea of ​​what this new adventure will be like. We couldn’t see much, but we did see you will be able to enjoy what the frame looks like that you will have during the game, so pay close attention to see how you will be able to move during the game.

This is Monster Hunter Wilds

We are not going to take up much more of your time, just below these lines you will be able to see what it will offer you. So we’re not going to waste any more of your time, so open your eyes wide and enjoy of this new adventure that promises to bring great challenges and great enemies that will face you.

There is no more information, except that the title It is scheduled to be released in 2025., what is possible is that before that date you can see some more news. So if you are interested in the game, stay alert because very curious things could appear. With this game The Game Awards gala has closed, which has left great announcements such as the God of War DLC or Kojima’s exclusive game for Xbox, OD.

We’ll see what you can see over the next few months.

