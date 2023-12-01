Monster Hunter Now is the new title in Capcom’s monster hunting franchise. And it came out just a month ago on mobile platforms. Android and iOS mainly. Niantic has been the company in charge of taking over the Capcom saga on mobile phones, just as it did with Pokémon GO and Nintendo years ago. The title is taking its first steps in life and the truth is that it is having a very optimal performance. In this article we will inform you about all the free codes available that you have to redeem in the title currently. Join us and get your rewards!

*This article is updated every month, so if there are new codes available and others that expire, they will be completely updated.*

Current codes available for free

These are some of the codes that are currently available in the game. There may be some errors when redeeming them depending on your location.

WTBJDURHUMD9J – You receive 3 Paintballs for free.

MHNow10M – 5000 zenis, 2 potions and a wander droplet.

MHN5M – Activate them to redeem 5,000 Zenis and 2 paintballs.

Others codes of interest that may still be valid:

K85TFXEF

MMMMPTCK

94EKTXCV

HTEDTD84

P3X8R48H

Y6R6WWFV

E8PM8XE2

9CCH9DHY

CDY5CFK2

XV6TP3FN

FWCJHERK

E4M96RRJ

R8DDWJ2X

8XM83CM8

NV5H292C

EF83NRF6

P4TXN6D2

DDMM8MMMM

HRC9YEN6

9X849XKV

M8F85KKP

4CXVTMK5

463KRKWR

XN9C89ED

WXN24595

63X3KE6V

2RKVYENJ

ET4DWC2M

HMKMDYN6

XDWT64RP

KE2VPRFF

29CVXM3E

JKWM8HJ3

HJFH5XJH

TKKYHF39

EN5KH83Y

6NM3XC6R

3Y96YEY9

8J2XFXY9

N2YFH5VF

55DJD95D

MEHEJ8NK

HJD26EH2

RXREDWPJ

XYK3CYEC

C638EKD2

CJHYJD53

EWF4D2TK

CVE8EHY9

CJ6XPTJ8

5YKV96RP

XFKT5FJ3

4R6HHKKV

JPV2484X

6PY2Y8WJ

PRRTFNHX

XVEX4KC6

JWYEDWKC

CDX5P6DP

VRVWM8JT

YV2F2Y48

H528T53Y

W5HY8EMH

29CVXM3E

8T93EWTX

N66C3XH3

RXWWHD55

3MW23PVV

32NV4VCN

45P2TKP8

NRH8YJC6

JME5C5CD

FPN5EM42

3Y9HHTR6

H465FWEP

999PRF2V

CJHC2CEE

W2NCD99E

3T2T46P5

VF826X88

WM43TJDY

9P4F6TP9

VWE66RED

RHCHKTPE

92HHW89E

C6FHCNXX

8665E639

WHJX5P9K

6RFHFY5M

TE3N9H5N

RHCHKTPE

TJNK42YF

FC4MN6PX

ME4EYMM3

Y33YJJJ9

XXHWVKK9

2D5K42FY

FFEE56WN

6D8V944R

WMDRP9EE

25M866WM

PT8TFFNE

MRVY8388

MTVFP8PW

X8KVHWTN

XR5NFRFD

VDRFXYRC

HVJNRHJV

NCPVC4XX

R985JE3J

V939N5X4

8T93EWTX

PH8W3C5X

EY23RV4K

9P4F6TP9

DXPMMNTN

9NT3M5F2

PX53MJ9J

KRVF6CXM

NHY4MK9K

55MWH6E8

D98NVPTE

JW8MWP92

MXRH46FD

J8WVHEK4

VD238Y9N

TJNK42YF

M259KJXJ

5MEW9FHF

MVTVDCPP

WP5KWTE3

F2HY3E8R

3Y9HHTR6

22T96V8F

8PX65YC4

PJ394E5F

DVKC5C6W

NTMTCFP8

8NM5W99N

NC3EMMW5

9YEP38DW

CR84WXCX

K95EP23K

NNH4F9NE

FKW4TYET

NE2954J6

R985JE3J

2T3HX3J8

EN99WV92

4HRWR6DR

XYD239E5

9MD28RWK

304490070333

86KF2DPJ

Y5NE9KEM

2N2X5JW6

RNK2VHR9

YN6PFJEM

9DR4W9X8

5694HT6J

MWP2E9K4

JWJYTDTC

NCCRM3RY

8W3MNDD9

682VRY9R

MTD93HY4

6KCMVWRW

YEY2XHF6

8V698MPJ

34554YFT

8CP89E2Y

86JDENV8

H4JNV963

26JCCMKJ

P33VV4D4

T8NDDKMP

VHT4DME3

M6VPEFNT

9D9VTHEV

FY33PJTF

55TREH38

V3XYH8HC

93YNE2N3

PPF6EC62

682VRY9R

KWJ9CX86

34554YFT

JMEWCYHX

TENMNX3H

M8Y24VF9

CH9JDEXP

VMDPM5VM

8CXRD2JV

CXCJX5X8

5R3N6RTF

682VRY9R

5KVW6KFK

53KEEKWJ

KM9RRW6V

N6XJHDY6

RERNTHTR

6J3J69E6

XX9P8VK8

THNJJMER

3PEVM6J9

86JDENV8

KRRN4NP6

6N8DEWKX

3KMK5EXY

RDH69C33

YVRF8VNE

DDEFV3PM

56VYM6TT

DTVY8DW3

PKYWN24J

M4TDD3TR

6NP5VXXD

83NRWMMM

How to redeem codes

To use the codes, you will have to follow these simple steps:

Open your default web browser. The next step is to go to the official Monster Hunter Now code redemption page Log in to your personal account. Enter the code you prefer from the brief list we provide above.

Once you have completed these steps, go to the app and you will have your rewards in your account.

What is the use of these codes currently?

Game codes allow players to access free items such as paintballs and Zenis. Currently there are no codes that give us other types of bonuses. These can be of great help to survive to the toothy terrors that inhabit the world, while allowing you to build deadly weapons and armor to take them down. We hope that all the codes that would be available in Monster Hunter Now in December 2023 have been helpful to you.

Monster Hunter Now is Niantic’s new success for mobile phones and more and more people are have been able to enjoy everything that this game based on the famous Capcom franchise, can offer us in the real world. Ready to give it a try?

