Monster Hunter Now is the new title in Capcom’s monster hunting franchise. And it came out just a month ago on mobile platforms. Android and iOS mainly. Niantic has been the company in charge of taking over the Capcom saga on mobile phones, just as it did with Pokémon GO and Nintendo years ago. The title is taking its first steps in life and the truth is that it is having a very optimal performance. In this article we will inform you about all the free codes available that you have to redeem in the title currently. Join us and get your rewards!
*This article is updated every month, so if there are new codes available and others that expire, they will be completely updated.*
Current codes available for free
These are some of the codes that are currently available in the game. There may be some errors when redeeming them depending on your location.
WTBJDURHUMD9J – You receive 3 Paintballs for free.
MHNow10M – 5000 zenis, 2 potions and a wander droplet.
MHN5M – Activate them to redeem 5,000 Zenis and 2 paintballs.
Others codes of interest that may still be valid:
K85TFXEF
MMMMPTCK
94EKTXCV
HTEDTD84
P3X8R48H
Y6R6WWFV
E8PM8XE2
9CCH9DHY
CDY5CFK2
XV6TP3FN
FWCJHERK
E4M96RRJ
R8DDWJ2X
8XM83CM8
NV5H292C
EF83NRF6
P4TXN6D2
DDMM8MMMM
HRC9YEN6
9X849XKV
M8F85KKP
4CXVTMK5
463KRKWR
XN9C89ED
WXN24595
63X3KE6V
2RKVYENJ
ET4DWC2M
HMKMDYN6
XDWT64RP
KE2VPRFF
29CVXM3E
JKWM8HJ3
HJFH5XJH
TKKYHF39
EN5KH83Y
6NM3XC6R
3Y96YEY9
8J2XFXY9
N2YFH5VF
55DJD95D
MEHEJ8NK
HJD26EH2
RXREDWPJ
XYK3CYEC
C638EKD2
CJHYJD53
EWF4D2TK
CVE8EHY9
CJ6XPTJ8
5YKV96RP
XFKT5FJ3
4R6HHKKV
JPV2484X
6PY2Y8WJ
PRRTFNHX
XVEX4KC6
JWYEDWKC
CDX5P6DP
VRVWM8JT
YV2F2Y48
H528T53Y
W5HY8EMH
29CVXM3E
8T93EWTX
N66C3XH3
RXWWHD55
3MW23PVV
32NV4VCN
45P2TKP8
NRH8YJC6
JME5C5CD
FPN5EM42
3Y9HHTR6
H465FWEP
999PRF2V
CJHC2CEE
W2NCD99E
3T2T46P5
VF826X88
WM43TJDY
9P4F6TP9
VWE66RED
RHCHKTPE
92HHW89E
C6FHCNXX
8665E639
WHJX5P9K
6RFHFY5M
TE3N9H5N
RHCHKTPE
TJNK42YF
FC4MN6PX
ME4EYMM3
Y33YJJJ9
XXHWVKK9
2D5K42FY
FFEE56WN
6D8V944R
WMDRP9EE
25M866WM
PT8TFFNE
MRVY8388
MTVFP8PW
X8KVHWTN
XR5NFRFD
VDRFXYRC
HVJNRHJV
NCPVC4XX
R985JE3J
V939N5X4
8T93EWTX
PH8W3C5X
EY23RV4K
9P4F6TP9
DXPMMNTN
9NT3M5F2
PX53MJ9J
KRVF6CXM
NHY4MK9K
55MWH6E8
D98NVPTE
JW8MWP92
MXRH46FD
J8WVHEK4
VD238Y9N
TJNK42YF
M259KJXJ
5MEW9FHF
MVTVDCPP
WP5KWTE3
F2HY3E8R
3Y9HHTR6
22T96V8F
8PX65YC4
PJ394E5F
DVKC5C6W
NTMTCFP8
8NM5W99N
NC3EMMW5
9YEP38DW
CR84WXCX
K95EP23K
NNH4F9NE
FKW4TYET
NE2954J6
R985JE3J
2T3HX3J8
EN99WV92
4HRWR6DR
XYD239E5
9MD28RWK
304490070333
86KF2DPJ
Y5NE9KEM
2N2X5JW6
RNK2VHR9
YN6PFJEM
9DR4W9X8
5694HT6J
MWP2E9K4
JWJYTDTC
NCCRM3RY
8W3MNDD9
682VRY9R
MTD93HY4
6KCMVWRW
YEY2XHF6
8V698MPJ
34554YFT
8CP89E2Y
86JDENV8
H4JNV963
26JCCMKJ
P33VV4D4
T8NDDKMP
VHT4DME3
M6VPEFNT
9D9VTHEV
FY33PJTF
55TREH38
V3XYH8HC
93YNE2N3
PPF6EC62
682VRY9R
KWJ9CX86
34554YFT
JMEWCYHX
TENMNX3H
M8Y24VF9
CH9JDEXP
VMDPM5VM
8CXRD2JV
CXCJX5X8
5R3N6RTF
682VRY9R
5KVW6KFK
53KEEKWJ
KM9RRW6V
N6XJHDY6
RERNTHTR
6J3J69E6
XX9P8VK8
THNJJMER
3PEVM6J9
86JDENV8
KRRN4NP6
6N8DEWKX
3KMK5EXY
RDH69C33
YVRF8VNE
DDEFV3PM
56VYM6TT
DTVY8DW3
PKYWN24J
M4TDD3TR
6NP5VXXD
83NRWMMM
How to redeem codes
To use the codes, you will have to follow these simple steps:
Open your default web browser. The next step is to go to the official Monster Hunter Now code redemption page Log in to your personal account. Enter the code you prefer from the brief list we provide above.
Once you have completed these steps, go to the app and you will have your rewards in your account.
What is the use of these codes currently?
Game codes allow players to access free items such as paintballs and Zenis. Currently there are no codes that give us other types of bonuses. These can be of great help to survive to the toothy terrors that inhabit the world, while allowing you to build deadly weapons and armor to take them down. We hope that all the codes that would be available in Monster Hunter Now in December 2023 have been helpful to you.
Monster Hunter Now is Niantic’s new success for mobile phones and more and more people are have been able to enjoy everything that this game based on the famous Capcom franchise, can offer us in the real world. Ready to give it a try?
