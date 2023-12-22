The director of the technical area: “It takes planning to do things well and have a strong team every year. In the summer 2-3 additions to the core we have”

Michele Antonelli

The idea for the future is clear: “We want to create a group of strong players, but it's a project that will take 3-4 years.” Geoffrey Moncada, director of the technical area of ​​Milan, summarized the Rossoneri modus operandi in this way during a long interview on the club's official channel. “Everyone wants to win right away, even us. But we need a plan to do things well and have a strong team every year.”

Moncada summarized the programmatic lines of the new Rossoneri course, which began with the substantial transfer market last summer: “We have changed a lot. Next year we will insert two or three elements, but now we have a base”. The discussion touches on the well-known Moneyball method, cited several times for the club from via Aldo Rossi, but the comment goes beyond simple statistics: “The data helps to find players you don't know, but in person you can see other things, such as physical characteristics and techniques. With the players we have more meetings and once the work with the videos is finished we talk to the staff and the coach. Then I see what a player talks about, how he talks to me. Let's take a boy who enters a locker room of 25 players and this what counts is the group. We did this for the summer transfer market, identifying the right profiles for an idea. If a boy chooses Milan it's not just football, there are also other important things.”

The director of the AC Milan technical area explained how Milan's scouting machine works: “Today there is a lot of competition on the market, many clubs work well. We try to have a quantity of important data, from statistics to injuries, and when we have the complete information, let's go and see the player live. At least 4 times, two at home and two away. Then we need to have other information, from mentality to family. It's a global package.”

The speech also touches on the team's moment and the general analysis of a year: “A season is very long, we have to be calm and work. There are always negative moments. For me it's important to be balanced, we have many games to play”. Finally, there was a comment on Leao, star of the team and symbol of a growth path: “I noticed him when I was at Monaco, there was a Sporting Primavera match in Lisbon. I saw a tall, fast boy and good technically, he was Leao. We followed him, but he didn't always do well. What matters are the steps and Rafa then proved that he is on another planet. Now I'm happy that he's with us.”

