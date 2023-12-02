Suara.com – The 212 reunion was held again in the Monas area, Central Jakarta, on Saturday (2/12/2023) morning. This action was attended by thousands of people who gathered starting early this morning.

The action they held carried the theme ‘Munajat for the Victory of Palestine and the Safety of the Republic of Indonesia.’

Based on Suara com’s monitoring at the location, the majority of the crowd who came wore white clothes. They also came with a number of symbols bearing Palestinian symbols, from flags to posters.

From the stage, shouts of support for the Palestinian people who were suffering from Israeli attacks echoed.

The crowd shouted, ‘Free Palestine.’ They emphasized that they would continue to fight until Palestinian independence was achieved.

To Israel, they conveyed their curses. They urged Israel to immediately stop attacks on Palestine.

Apart from that, they also called for a boycott of Israeli products.

“Continue boycotting Israeli products?” shouted the orator.

“Continue!” said the action participants.

Until 08.30 WIB, the masses were still standing in the Monas area. They had previously gathered since 03.00 WIB, starting with prayer and remembrance along with prayers for Palestine.

Thousands of people attended the 212 Reunion in the Monas area, Central Jakarta, on Saturday (2/12/2023) morning. (Suara.com/Yaumal)

To secure this action, Polda Metro Jaya prepared 5,734 joint personnel to secure the 212 Grand Reunion at Monas, Central Jakarta, Saturday (2/12/2023) tomorrow.

Previously, the DKI Jakarta Transportation Department (Dishub) prepared 18 parking locations around the event venue with 7,525 Parking Space Units (SRP) for motorbikes and 3,402 cars and 83 buses.