WARNING: This article contains spoilers for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. The Apple TV+ series has established an interesting background to the plot we saw in the 2019 film.

While Godzilla: Minus One sweeps the box office with the approach that only the Japanese know how to give to the King of the Kaiju, the Monsterverso Legendary grows with the Hollywood perspective of the Titans through Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.

The Apple TV+ series seeks to fill in the empty spaces and gaps that the Monstervero films have left over the last decade, which are not few. It is also one festival after another of Easter Eggs that leave us nods to what we have been seeing since the Godzilla movie. Gareth Edwards.

This brings us to the latest episode released on Apple TV+, where Monarch: Legacy of Monsters presents us with the “Titan Phone“, a device created by Suzuki, a Japanese scientist, in the 50s that is capable of attracting Godzilla by gamma radiation.

Of course, Godzilla doesn't particularly like being woken up from a nap and uses the beacon like a beach ball.

Monarch connects with Godzilla: King of the Monsters

This Titan Telephone system, which we also see in the hands of Hiroshi Randa in 2015, it seems like a precursor to ORCA system that was introduced to us in Godzilla: King of the Monsters, the movie of 2019.

Of course, ORCA is much more sophisticated and allows for much more… direct communication? with the titans if the correct frequency is found. For its part, the Titan Phone seems to be more of a lure with more virtues as bait than as a communication system.

But the remaining episodes of Monarch: Legacy of the Monsters may yet reveal more details about the Titan Phone and how it has been used throughout Monarch's history.

The episodes of Monarch: Legacy of the Monsters arrive on Apple TV+ every Friday to shed light on the gaps in the Monsterverse, and to add drama to the human characters, of course.

