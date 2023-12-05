Four days before Mon Laferte fulfills one of her dreams and performs at the Palace of Fine Arts, the singer announces the cities she will visit next year as part of her “Autopoiética Tour 2024” and Mexico will be one of the beneficiaries, since The Chilean artist will offer eight of the 36 concerts scheduled so far in our country, which is why her fans cannot contain their excitement, since on more than one occasion, the interpreter of “Your lack of wanting” has spoken of the great connection what he feels with the Mexican public.

On December 8, 2022, Mon performed at the National Auditorium to a full house and, one year after that event, the singer once again breaks the record, but this time thanks to an unlocked dream; her to perform in one of the most important venues in Mexico City, the Palacio de Bellas Artes, where she will sing in the company of the Oaxacan regional band Mujeres del Viento Florido.

“In the most important cultural venue of my beloved Mexico, there I will be singing with Mujeres del Viento Florido. I have spent hundreds of hours watching videos of Juan Gabriel and Chavela (Vargas) In this wonderful place, you can’t imagine what I feel right now. “I’m very excited, it’s hard for me to hold back the tears of happiness,” she expressed when she announced the news.

This presentation will take place this Saturday, December 9, in the main hall of Fine Arts, an event for which there are no longer available tickets.

For this reason, all those who could not buy a ticket for this weekend’s presentation showed enthusiasm for the news that it won’t be long for Mon to return to Mexican landsWell, although the singer visits us very frequently, she will return to our country in February, but to present her “Autopoietica Tour 2024” tour, part of the promotion of her most recent record production, titled under the same name.

It was yesterday when the famous woman shared the poster of her tour on social networks, which will consist of 36 presentations and Mexico will be the first country that has the opportunity to enjoy its most recent show. The tour will open in Puebla, on February 29, and then will continue Toluca (March 3), Querétaro (March 6), Monterrey (March 8), Tijuana (March 10), Mérida (March 15), Guadalaja (March 20) and will seal his visit to our country with a recital in Mexico City, nothing more and nothing less than March 21, on the spring equinox.

So far, Laferte has not announced which venues it will be performing at, however, on its official website you can fill out a form to receive news about ticket sales as a priority.

