Schabbink is concerned. Because even though the animals and the Christmas scene receive a lot of attention, he almost sheds a tear when he talks about reflection. “Things are not going well in the world. I really hope that people who pass by here can take a moment to reflect.” He thinks it is important that people pay more attention to each other. “That is also one of the reasons that we rebuild this stable every year. Many people come here to have a look, it is especially busy here on Boxing Day.”