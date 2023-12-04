The Australian influencer with 5.2 million followers on TikTok, Kat Clark, is causing a lot of discussion for her decision. According to the DailyMail, the woman also received the award for best Creator of 2022 and has now revealed in a podcast, It’s All Her, that given that her 12-year-old daughter has also started to have job opportunities as an influencer, her continuous commitments and travel do not coincide with school rules. So, mom decided to pull her out for a while and focus on home schooling all next year.

Also during the interview, he added that if his daughter doesn’t like the new lifestyle, she can return to traditional school the following year. What Titoker thinks is that if her daughter wants to be a doctor or lawyer one day, her family will be the first to support her, but at the moment it is better to focus on what works now with TikTok videos.