More than comic relief, Topo shines in the new underwater adventure

In the depths of the DC cinematic universe, an unexpected star emerges: Mole the Octopus. This quirky character, who debuted in the pages of the Aquaman comics in the ’60s, returns with a surprisingly large role in the highly anticipated sequel Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom. With the film swimming toward its December 22 release, the team behind the film reveals fascinating details about how Topo brings humor and heroism to this aquatic adventure.

More than a comical touch

During the recent CCXP, director James Wan, alongside stars Jason Momoa, Patrick Wilson and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, lit up the stage with revelations about the hilarious ally. In the words of Momoa, “Topo is a wonderful creature, not only does he bring fun, but he also saves me on several occasions. He adds a special touch to my rather serious character.”

In an intriguing twist, clips shown at the event reveal Mole helping Aquaman rescue and free his brother Orm from prison. This moment highlights that Mole is more than comic relief: he plays a crucial role in the plot and action sequences.

A character with multiple facets

Director Wan expands on Momoa’s vision, reminding audiences of Mole’s history in the comics and his popularity since his appearance in 2018’s Aquaman. Wan and Momoa depict a dynamic and somewhat antagonistic relationship between Aquaman and Momo, one that promises to be entertaining for viewers.

Fans in São Paulo were the first to discover what Momoa and Wan wanted to convey. At the end of the panel, clips from the Lost Kingdom opening act were presented. These scenes showed that this peculiar octopus is more than just a comic relief, being a key piece in the action scenes.

The fascinating origin of Topo and its evolution in cinema

Since his first appearance in the Aquaman comics of the ’60s, Mole the octopus has captured the imagination of fans with its uniqueness. In the comics, this peculiar octopus was presented as a musical ally of Aquaman, a narrative choice that reflected the limitless creativity of that era. However, in the lost kingdom, Mole transcends his original comic role to become a three-dimensional character. This evolution highlights the creators’ ability to adapt comic book characters to the big screen, preserving their essence but expanding their roles to meet the expectations of a modern audience.

The inclusion and development of the octopus in the new film not only serves as a wink to long time readers, but also as a door to introduce new and exciting elements to the franchise. This strategy of bringing secondary characters to the forefront enriches the narrative, offering a freshness that is essential in superhero sequels. With Topo, the lost kingdom promises not only action and adventure, but also a tribute to the rich history of its characters.

With the premiere of this new installment of the king of the seas just around the corner, fans are eager to see Topo in action. Mole’s presence, therefore, not only adds an additional dimension to Arthur Curry’s new film, The Lost Kingdom, but also reflects an evolution in superhero storytelling, where every character, big or small, has their moment to shine. This character not only adds humor, but also emerges as an unlikely hero in Arthur Curry’s underwater kingdom.