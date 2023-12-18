It has been one of the most exciting duels between Moisés and Óscar! They have not lacked an ingredient in El Rosco, if anything obviously taking the jackpot of 1,234,000 euros. However, it has been one of the most exciting and evenly matched they have starred in, with an open ending until the last moment. With a second left, the man from Madrid gave the answer that he could change everything.

Moisés' start has been spectacular. After a turn of four correct answers, he has signed another… of 13 consecutive answers! At the end of the first round, he already had 20 letters in green. Meanwhile, Óscar was still with six and in the M. The great distance between the two has been maintained until a partial of 22-12.

Then, what seemed obvious happened: the approach of Óscar, who managed to tie those 22 hits. To give even more tension to the test, the two contestants were even in time, so they opted for the prudent technique of resorting to Pasapalabra.

Moisés is the one who decided to take a risk when he only had four seconds left. It was a masterstroke because he got it right, closing the test with 23 hits and leaving his rival forced to go for one more letter. Óscar gave his answer at the last second. Can you tie and avoid the next Blue Chair? Hit play!

Moisés has finished a program that began in the Blue Chair in an outstanding way. In this test, he met an applicant who wanted to send a double message: of gratitude to Pasapalabra and of vindication of the Spanish language.

“It is a fundamental value that we have: it is the second mother tongue, the third most spoken language in the world and it is a treasure that we have to value as it deserves,” he stated. For this reason, he believes that this contest “does a very important job.”