Moisés is about to reach 150 programs in this stage of Pasapalabra. You can secure that mark by winning El Rosco. Therefore, there are many guests who have been part of his team and with whom he has shared games and also fun anecdotes.

Before fighting one more afternoon to win the boat, the Riojan wanted to say goodbye to the quartet that has helped him and Óscar this week. After highlighting the “pleasure” of having enjoyed the magic of Yunke from up close, he has revealed a curious fact that unites him in a very special way with La Mari de Chambao.

“She was there when I debuted,” the contestant said. Therefore, he lived his first programs with her and now with her he has reached number 149. “Just know that I have to take a photo with you because my mother is your fan,” the singer told him. Discover this moment in the video!

Next, Moisés has shown that he is still at a very high level in El Rosco. As in the previous program, he has signed a test of 23 hits.

Given this result, Óscar has had to take a gamble. Saving himself from a new Blue Chair depends on his possible comeback.