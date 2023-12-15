Moisés and Óscar have starred in one of their most exciting duels in El Rosco, with several twists in the script that have filled the outcome with suspense. Victory has changed sides depending on the moment of the test, until opting for the minimum in a thrilling finale.

The first few bars have given Moisés an advantage. The Riojan has been gaining distance little by little, reaching his maximum in a run of 15-7. On the other hand, the afternoon seemed to go wrong for Óscar when he reached P: he said “postigo” but, according to Roberto Leal, he reread the question, he realized that the answer was “periana”.

The inertia seemed to be maintained when Moisés completed the first round with 19 hits. However, Óscar has managed to surprise everyone and turn the situation around with a spectacular six-letter comeback that has taken him to 21 in green. When he added one more, with 22, he decided to stand.

Moisés, with 20 correct answers, needs two more to win. After his summary of his options, he has made it clear that it is a more complicated objective than it seems. Who will end up in the next Blue Chair? Find out in the video!

In this program, the contestants have had new reinforcements on their teams. Among the guests are Patricia Montero and Álex Adróver. The couple has experienced an unusual situation for them in Pasapalabra: they have faced each other in La Pista.

However, the least important thing is who won this duel because everything has been overshadowed by the movie kiss they have starred in. What a beautiful moment!