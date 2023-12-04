How sensations change in Pasapalabra! The end of Moisés, in his new duel in El Rosco against Óscar, has had nothing to do with the start that he has had in the Blue Chair. He has been on the verge of being eliminated! All the alarms have gone off because he has had a lapse in his first response. This has led him to risk his permanence in a constant all or nothing during the test.

However, everything has changed for the Riojan in El Rosco. He started off strong, with a turn of six hits and another of four, to later put on a first-round display. Thanks to a great turn of twelve consecutive letters, he finished the first round with 22. Three away from the jackpot of 1,186,000 euros!

Óscar had to go to meet him and made a good comeback to reach 21 hits. Then, he made a mistake that made the outcome even more exciting.

Moisés is going to try to go for the boat. Oscar has to be heroic. Anything is possible in a heart-stopping ending!