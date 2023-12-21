Discreetly, as he himself is, but with the authority of a great veteran. This is how Moisés has arrived at his 150th program on Pasapalabra. Late by evening, the Rioja native has been gaining the affection of the spectators, the respect of his rivals and a prominent place in the history of the contest. At this point, there are only two participants older than him at this stage: Orestes Barbero and Rafa Castaño.

In reality, Moisés only has one great challenge ahead of him: completing El Rosco. So far, he has fallen short of an answer on six occasions. However, he has accumulated a prize that amounts to a jackpot: he has exceeded 100,000 euros, which is the amount he begins to earn when someone is declared the winner.

Since his first program, on May 17, the Alfaro has shown that he maintains his essence of shyness despite his seniority. Roberto Leal has once again confirmed how 'long' his talks are and has joked by offering him a plan together. What is it about? Moisés completes 150 programs on Pasapalabra with a 'jackpot' as the accumulated prize.

Furthermore, at the end of this program we were able to see how they were encouraged to celebrate by winning El Rosco for Óscar. Experience is a degree, and Moisés wanted to demonstrate it again.

The duel was very close but a mistake by his opponent allowed the veteran to take the victory and thus avoid the Blue Chair.