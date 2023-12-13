It has been El Rosco of the comeback! Furthermore, twice as much. Moisés had to turn the score around after the first round. However, Óscar was the one who took the gamble in the end with a forced success to avoid losing the orange color and having to go through the next Blue Chair.

Moisés has been gradually falling behind on the scoreboard in the first turns. Two plays of seven successes have given Óscar a shot, who has managed to maintain that advantage until finishing the first round with 20 successes. At that moment, his rival was still with only 8 and halfway through her questions, in the Ñ.

The man from Madrid has added two more letters and, with 22, he has decided to wait to see how his opponent did in the test. The inevitable has happened: Moses has gotten closer… and even ended up surpassing him! When he has reached 23 hits, he has decided to give up the pot of 1,216,000 euros and stand down.

Óscar has been left alone with Roberto Leal and with the need to get one more success. Adding to the pressure, he knows that a mistake would complicate his mission even more. Has it come out heads or tails? Find out in the video!

Moisés has finished this program brilliantly, compared to the scare he had at the beginning. In the Blue Chair, he has found “nirvana” in an unexpected way and that response has saved him from getting into serious trouble against a rival who has arrived with a vindictive message.

Sergio, who is a neurologist, has defended that we should “be very proud and grateful for the public health system we have.” In addition, he has asked citizens to exercise responsibility to “care for and respect health professionals.”