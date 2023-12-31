Suara.com – Striker from Portugal Mohcine Hassan Nader did not return home in order to perform optimally in the second half of the BRI Liga 1 season. He is optimistic that he can bring Persita Tangerang to get maximum points in the remaining matches.

The 29 year old figure decided not to return to his home country during the break in the BRI Liga 1 competition this time, he wants to continue adapting to the climate in Indonesia and improve his abilities during the year-end holidays.

“I decided to stay here so I can spend time with my family, get to know new places in Tangerang better and of course continue to train,” said Hassan as quoted by LIB.

Persita Tangerang squad. (persitafc.com)

Since arriving in Indonesia in the second half of this season, Hassan has appeared in four matches and he is increasingly optimistic that he can contribute to Persita.

“Match after match I feel better and more confident, support from teammates, coaches and of course supporters will make it easier for us to compete,” he said.

Hassan, who previously took part in many Portuguese and European leagues, said that the football atmosphere in Indonesia is very competitive.

He said every team could beat each other, regardless of the team's position in the standings.

“Football in Indonesia is very competitive and has high intensity, of course this is a new challenge and something I expected when I came to this country,” said Hassan.

Even though he hasn't scored a goal yet, Hassan wants to continue to contribute to Persita in getting as many points as possible to close the season with a better ranking in the standings.

“Of course I want to help Persita achieve its target, namely getting as many points as possible and of course with goals and assists,” he concluded.